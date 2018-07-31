Wall St. rebounds, led by industrials; S&P has best month since January

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rebounded on Tuesday, led by gains in industrial shares following reports of renewed trade negotiations between the United States and China.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., July 27, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The Dow and S&P 500 posted their biggest monthly percentage gains since January.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 108.36 points, or 0.43 percent, to 25,415.19, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 13.67 points, or 0.49 percent, to 2,816.27 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 41.79 points, or 0.55 percent, to 7,671.79.