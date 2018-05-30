Wall St. rebounds; worries over Italy ease

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended higher on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and Dow registering their biggest daily percentage gains since May 4, as signs emerged of an easing of political turmoil in Italy and a surge in oil prices boosted energy stocks.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work at the Citadel Securities post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Based on the latest available data, The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 306.47 points, or 1.26 percent, to 24,667.92, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 34.16 points, or 1.27 percent, to 2,724.02 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 65.86 points, or 0.89 percent, to 7,462.45.