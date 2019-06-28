Wall St. rises as investors eye U.S.-China trade talks at G20

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., June 5, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street advanced on Friday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow closing the book on their best June in generations, ahead of the much-anticipated trade talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Japan.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 72.84 points, or 0.27%, to 26,599.42, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 16.53 points, or 0.57%, to 2,941.45 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 38.49 points, or 0.48%, to 8,006.24.