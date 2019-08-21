Wall St. rises at open as Lowe's, Target boost retailers

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday, as strong results from Lowe’s and Target boosted retailers, while investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve’s July policy meeting due later in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 182.92 points, or 0.70%, at the open to 26,145.36.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened 21.53 points, or 0.74%, higher at 2,922.04. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 68.51 points, or 0.86%, to 8,017.07 at the opening bell.