Wall St. rises on hopes for trade talks, Fed rate cuts

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., June 17, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks surged on Tuesday and the S&P 500 approached a record high after Washington rekindled trade talks with Beijing, boosting sentiment along with growing investor confidence that the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 354.74 points, or 1.36%, to 26,467.27, the S&P 500 gained 28.09 points, or 0.97%, to 2,917.76 and the Nasdaq Composite added 108.86 points, or 1.39%, to 7,953.88.