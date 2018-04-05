FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 5, 2018 / 11:48 AM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Dow, S&P climb for third day in a row on easing trade worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 posted gains for a third day in a row on Thursday, the longest streak in about a month, as investors’ worries of an escalating trade conflict between the United States and China eased and their focus on upcoming earnings grew.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 240.85 points, or 0.99 percent, to 24,505.15, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 18.14 points, or 0.69 percent, to 2,662.83 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 34.45 points, or 0.49 percent, to 7,076.55.

    Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
