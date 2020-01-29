Apple, Boeing bolster Wall Street at open

FILE PHOTO: Trader Michael Urkonis works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 28, 2020. REUTERS/Bryan R Smith

(Reuters) - Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday as a surge in shares of Apple, Boeing and General Electric after their results overshadowed concerns over the economic impact of a fast-spreading coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 97.68 points, or 0.34%, at the open to 28,820.53. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 13.22 points, or 0.40%, at 3,289.46. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 48.58 points, or 0.52%, to 9,318.26 at the opening bell.