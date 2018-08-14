Wall St. set for higher open on healthy earnings, lira rebound

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks were set to open higher on Tuesday on the back of healthy earnings reports and a recovery in Turkish currency, which snapped its free fall after three weeks of slide.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Turkey's lira recovered after the country's central bank moved to ease pressure on the currency, triggering a surge of as much as 7 percent to 6.4 per U.S. dollar TRYTOM=D3.

Shares of the big six U.S. lenders were trading between flat and up 0.6 percent in premarket trading. The KBW bank index .BKX had slid for three sessions in a row, raking up losses of 3 percent, as investors fretted about banks’ exposure to Turkey.

“The Turkey currency crisis isn’t going to grow any bigger (and) the markets are good at pricing things like this,” said Michael Antonelli, managing director, institutional sales trading at Robert W. Baird in Milwaukee.

“The spate of earnings today has people focusing back on what matters and that is U.S. economic data and earnings reports.”

Among the encouraging earnings reports was Home Depot (HD.N), whose shares jumped 2.4 percent after the home improvement retailer beat analysts’ quarterly sales estimates and raised its full-year earnings forecast.

The report from Home Depot, a member of Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI, sent the shares of smaller rival Lowe's (LOW.N) higher by 1.6 percent.

At 8:38 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were up 77 points, or 0.31 percent. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were up 8.25 points, or 0.29 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were up 30 points, or 0.40 percent.

Advance Auto Parts (AAP.N) jumped 6.3 percent after beating quarterly profit estimates and the company announced a new share buyback program.

Tapestry (TPR.N) rose 5.1 percent after the company forecast full-year sales above analysts’ expectations on strong sales of its Kate Spade handbags.

The second-quarter earnings season is tapering down. Of the 455 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported so far, 79 percent have beaten analysts’ estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

As on Monday, technology stocks gained. “Tech has been the theme of the entire bull market run, and in times of concern they tend to take a little bit more of the front row seat,” said Antonelli.

The so-called FAANG group – Facebook (FB.O), Apple (AAPL.O), Amazon (AMZN.O), Netflix (NFLX.O) and Google-parent Alphabet (GOOGL.O) – were higher premarket.

Nvidia (NVDA.O) rose 1.6 percent after it rolled out its newest generation of chip technology.