Wall St. opens higher on healthy earnings, lira rebound

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday on the back of healthy earnings reports and a recovery in Turkish currency, which snapped its three-week slide.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 27.99 points, or 0.11 percent, at the open to 25,215.69.
The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 5.95 points, or 0.21 percent, at 2,827.88. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 28.18 points, or 0.36 percent, to 7,847.88 at the opening bell.
