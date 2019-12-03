Wall St. tumbles at open as Trump signals delay in China trade deal

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 27, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell at the open on Tuesday after comments from President Donald Trump sparked fears of a delay in resolving a bruising tariff dispute with China until after the presidential election in November 2020.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 281.06 points, or 1.01%, at the open to 27,501.98. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 26.46 points, or 0.85%, at 3,087.41. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 107.27 points, or 1.25%, to 8,460.72 at the opening bell.