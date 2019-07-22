Business News
July 22, 2019 / 11:15 AM / in 22 minutes

Wall Street opens higher in crucial earnings week

1 Min Read

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, led by technology stocks, as investors eyed fresh trade developments between the United States and China in a busy week of corporate earnings, which include reports from Facebook and Amazon.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 19.98 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 27,174.18.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 5.32 points, or 0.18%, at 2,981.93. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 25.50 points, or 0.31%, to 8,171.99 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below