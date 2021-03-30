Wall Street opens lower as spike in yields pressures tech stocks

FILE PHOTO: American flags hang from the facade of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) building after the start of Thursday's trading session in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Tuesday as a rise in U.S. bond yields hit heavyweight tech-related stocks, while undervalued banks and industrial stocks that stand to benefit from a re-opening economy edged higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 43.5 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 33127.88. The S&P 500 fell 7.7 points, or 0.20%, at the open to 3963.34, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 50.8 points, or 0.39%, to 13008.804 at the opening bell.