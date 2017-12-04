Wall St. opens higher on Senate tax bill approval

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes surged at the opening on Monday after the U.S. Senate passed its version of a tax overhaul bill, bringing closer to reality President Donald Trump’s promise of cutting corporate taxes to spur growth.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 230.8 points, or 0.95 percent, to 24,462.39. The S&P 500 .SPX gained 18.46 points, or 0.698655 percent, to 2,660.68. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 49.14 points, or 0.72 percent, to 6,896.73.