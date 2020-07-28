Wall St. opens lower on tough stimulus talks, mixed earnings

FILE PHOTO: The Wall Street sign is pictured at the New York Stock exchange (NYSE) in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened lower on Tuesday as lawmakers geared up for grueling talks over a coronavirus relief deal, with investors also weighing a mixed batch of earnings reports from blue-chip companies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 55.32 points, or 0.21%, at the open to 26,529.45. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 5.14 points, or 0.16%, at 3,234.27, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 27.07 points, or 0.26%, to 10,509.20 at the opening bell.