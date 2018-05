NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday as uncertainty lingered over trade talks between the United States and China and as energy and industrial shares fell.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 178.88 points, or 0.72 percent, to 24,834.41, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 8.57 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,724.44 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 15.58 points, or 0.21 percent, to 7,378.46.