Wall St. slides, tumbling oil prices weigh on energy stocks

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks mostly edged lower on Monday following a drop in oil prices CLc1 LCOc1 that weighed on energy shares and offset a jump in financials as Bank of America’s (BAC.N) results reinforced expectations of a strong U.S. earnings season.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 44.95 points, or 0.18 percent, to 25,064.36, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 2.87 points, or 0.10 percent, to 2,798.44 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 20.26 points, or 0.26 percent, to 7,805.72.