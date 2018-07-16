FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 16, 2018 / 12:06 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Wall St. slides, tumbling oil prices weigh on energy stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks mostly edged lower on Monday following a drop in oil prices CLc1 LCOc1 that weighed on energy shares and offset a jump in financials as Bank of America’s (BAC.N) results reinforced expectations of a strong U.S. earnings season.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 44.95 points, or 0.18 percent, to 25,064.36, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 2.87 points, or 0.10 percent, to 2,798.44 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 20.26 points, or 0.26 percent, to 7,805.72.

Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish

