Wall St. rally eases up as healthcare, banks weigh

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 barely rose on Monday while the healthcare and financial sectors weighed and investors took a breather ahead of earnings season and after the strong rally that marked the start of 2018.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 12.94 points, or 0.05 percent, to 25,282.93, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 4.55 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,747.7 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 20.83 points, or 0.29 percent, to 7,157.39.