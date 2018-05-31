Wall St. falls on fresh trade war fears; posts gains for May

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Thursday after the United States moved to impose tariffs on metal imports from Canada, Mexico and the European Union, prompting retaliatory measures from some of its trading partners.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 251.59 points, or 1.02 percent, to 24,416.19, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 18.7 points, or 0.69 percent, to 2,705.31 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 20.34 points, or 0.27 percent, to 7,442.12.

For the month, the three major indexes registered their biggest percentage gains since January.