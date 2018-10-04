FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 4, 2018 / 1:05 PM / in 31 minutes

Wall St. slips at open as bond yields climb

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday, in a broad-based decline, after robust economic data and optimistic views from the Federal Reserve pushed government bond yields to multi-year highs, while curbing the appetite for stocks globally.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 44.31 points, or 0.17 percent, at the open to 26,784.08.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 6.16 points, or 0.21 percent, at 2,919.35. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 31.75 points, or 0.40 percent, to 7,993.33 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

