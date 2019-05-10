Wall St. slips at open on protracted trade dispute worries

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 9, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell at open on Friday, as investors fretted over the possibility that the trade dispute between the United States and China may persist, even as the two sides held last-minute talks to salvage a deal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 64.64 points, or 0.25%, at the open to 25,763.72. The S&P 500 opened lower by 7.62 points, or 0.27%, at 2,863.10. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 29.27 points, or 0.37%, to 7,881.31 at the opening bell.