August 10, 2018 / 11:56 AM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Wall St. slips at open on Turkey turmoil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday as a plunging Turkish lira rattled global markets due to concerns over the country’s economy and a deepening rift with the United States.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 108.04 points, or 0.42 percent, at the open to 25,401.19. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 13.94 points, or 0.49 percent, at 2,839.64. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 57.07 points, or 0.72 percent, to 7,834.71 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
