Wall St. slips at open on Turkey turmoil

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday as a plunging Turkish lira rattled global markets due to concerns over the country’s economy and a deepening rift with the United States.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 108.04 points, or 0.42 percent, at the open to 25,401.19. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 13.94 points, or 0.49 percent, at 2,839.64. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 57.07 points, or 0.72 percent, to 7,834.71 at the opening bell.
Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru