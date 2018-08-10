Wall St. slips at open on Turkey turmoil

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday as a plunging Turkish lira rattled global markets due to concerns over the country’s economy and a deepening rift with the United States.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 108.04 points, or 0.42 percent, at the open to 25,401.19. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 13.94 points, or 0.49 percent, at 2,839.64. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 57.07 points, or 0.72 percent, to 7,834.71 at the opening bell.