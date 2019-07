Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday after bleak earnings from bellwethers Caterpillar (CAT.N) and Boeing (BA.N) exacerbated concerns over slowing global growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 86.95 points, or 0.32%, at the open to 27,262.24. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 6.70 points, or 0.22%, at 2,998.77. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 24.04 points, or 0.29%, to 8,227.36 at the opening bell.