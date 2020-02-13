Business News
February 12, 2020 / 12:37 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Wall St. slips from record levels at open on fears over new coronavirus case count

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes slipped from record highs at the open on Thursday as a sharp increase in the number of deaths and cases related to the coronavirus outbreak in China sent investors scurrying for safe-haven assets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 115.39 points, or 0.39%, at the open to 29,436.03. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 13.55 points, or 0.40%, at 3,365.90 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 68.92 points, or 0.71%, to 9,657.04 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
