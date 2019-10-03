Wall St. slumps after weaker-than-expected services sector data

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell sharply on Thursday after data showed business activity slowed in September to its lowest level in three years, the latest economic indicator to point to a sharp downturn in the United States.

At 10:02 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 232.00 points, or 0.89%, at 25,846.62, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 21.15 points, or 0.73%, at 2,866.46. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 62.66 points, or 0.80%, at 7,722.59.

Moments before the data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 17.16 points, or 0.07%, at 26,061.46, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 2.79 points, or 0.10%, at 2,890.40. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 6.57 points, or 0.08%, at 7,791.82.