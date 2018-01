NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell for the second straight day on Tuesday as healthcare stocks and rising bond yields weighed on all three major U.S. indexes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 361.83 points, or 1.37 percent, to 26,077.65, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 31.06 points, or 1.09 percent, to 2,822.47 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 64.02 points, or 0.86 percent, to 7,402.48.