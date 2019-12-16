Wall St. touches fresh highs on China data, trade deal boost

(Reuters) - Wall Street hit record highs for the third straight session on Monday, as upbeat domestic data from China lifted investor confidence and cooling trade tensions between Washington and Beijing removed one of the hurdles for global economic growth.

FILE PHOTO: Chief Executive Officer of Kaleyra, Dario Calogero, looks up at a board before the company's IPO above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., November 26, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

Data from early Monday showed China’s industrial output and retail sales growth accelerated in November, suggesting resilience in the Chinese economy to a trade war that has been a concern for global investors for over 1-1/2 years.

The numbers from Beijing added to optimism around Friday’s announcement of an interim trade deal between the world’s two biggest economies, which U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer later described as “totally done”.

The deal suspended tariffs scheduled to go into effect on Dec. 15 on a variety of consumer products including iPhones. Apple Inc (AAPL.O), rose 1.8%, providing the biggest boost to the S&P 500 .SPX and Nasdaq .IXIC.

Chipmakers, among the most trade sensitive stocks, were also higher with the Philadelphia chip index .SOX up 1.7%. The technology sector .SPLRCT led gains among the 11 major S&P sectors.

“It’s very much of a trade-centric push for equities to move higher, capping a very strong year,” said Peter Kenny, founder, Kenny’s Commentary LLC and Strategic Board Solutions LLC in New York.

“We are seeing themes work together to really drive some confidence in the year end”.

Three interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year, along with encouraging economic data pushed U.S. stocks to record levels. The benchmark index .SPX is up more than 27% this year, set for its best annual percentage gain in six.

At 1:08 p.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 176.90 points, or 0.63%, at 28,312.28, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 28.07 points, or 0.89%, at 3,196.87 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 94.55 points, or 1.08%, at 8,829.43.

Healthcare stocks .SPXHC got a boost from UnitedHealth Group (UNH.N) and Amgen Inc (AMGN.O), with both the companies rising over 3% after Goldman Sachs added them to its ‘conviction list’.

Boeing Co (BA.N) fell 3.8%, capping gains on the Dow, after reports the planemaker was considering whether to cut or halt production of its grounded 737 MAX aircraft.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 2.91-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2.08-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 73 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 198 new highs and 38 new lows.