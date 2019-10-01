Wall St. tumbles on manufacturing drop

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 had their worst tumble in over a month on Tuesday after data showed U.S. factory activity shrank in September to its weakest in more than a decade, ratcheting up fears that a U.S.-China trade war could hobble the world’s largest economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 343.93 points, or 1.28%, to 26,572.9, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 36.56 points, or 1.23%, to 2,940.18 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 90.65 points, or 1.13%, to 7,908.69.