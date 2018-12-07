Business News
December 7, 2018 / 12:59 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

Wall St. tumbles; S&P posts biggest weekly loss since March

1 Min Read

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 7, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks tumbled on Friday in a broad sell-off led by declines in big internet and technology shares, and the benchmark S&P 500 index posted its biggest weekly percentage drop since March as concerns over U.S.-China trade tensions and interest rates convulsed Wall Street.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 559.33 points, or 2.24 percent, to 24,388.34, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 62.86 points, or 2.33 percent, to 2,633.09 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 219.01 points, or 3.05 percent, to 6,969.25.

Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; editing by Jonathan Oatis

