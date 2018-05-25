Wall Steet opens marginally lower on oil slump

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Friday following a steep drop in oil prices and disappointing corporate results that soured sentiment at the end of a week dominated by concerns over North Korea and trade tensions with China.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work at the Citadel Securities post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., July 18, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 30.47 points, or 0.12 percent, at the open to 24,781.29. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 4.16 points, or 0.15 percent, at 2,723.60. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 2.23 points, or 0.03 percent, to 7,422.20.