Wall Street adds to gains on Powell's comments

FILE PHOTO: Traders look at price monitors as they work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks added to their healthy gains on Friday, after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s comment that the central bank will be sensitive to the downside risks the market is pricing in helped calm worries about slowing global growth.

The market opened strongly after a better-than-expected jobs report added to the optimism from proposed trade talks between the United States and China next week.

At 10:39 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 592.20 points, or 2.61 percent, at 23,278.42, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 66.45 points, or 2.71 percent, at 2,514.34 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 213.19 points, or 3.30 percent, at 6,676.69.