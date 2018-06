(Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Thursday as growth sectors such as technology rebounded from the previous session’s declines and financial shares snapped their 13-day losing streak.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 89.19 points, or 0.37 percent, to 24,206.78, the S&P 500 gained 15.7 points, or 0.58 percent, to 2,715.33 and the Nasdaq Composite added 57.40 points, or 0.77 percent, to 7,502.48.