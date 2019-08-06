Wall Street bounces back on tech boost after worst day of 2019

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 5, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, with the battered technology stocks providing the biggest boost, as China stepped in to stabilize the yuan, a day after Wall Street’s main indexes racked up their steepest one-day percentage fall of the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 92.88 points, or 0.36%, at the open to 25,810.62. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 16.44 points, or 0.58%, at 2,861.18. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 78.47 points, or 1.02%, to 7,804.51 at the opening bell.