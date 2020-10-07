Wall Street bounces on hopes for piecemeal stimulus deal

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes jumped on Wednesday as investors grew hopeful of at least a partial deal on more fiscal stimulus after U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly called off negotiations on a comprehensive bill in the previous session.

FILE PHOTO: Flags hang on the outside of the New York Stock Exchange as the building opens for the first time since March while the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Ten of the 11 major S&P indexes were up, led by gains in materials .SPLRCM, financials .SPSY, industrials .SPLRCI and consumer discretionary stocks .SPLRCD. Only the real estate sector .SPLRCR - considered a defensive play - was marginally lower.

The Dow Jones airlines index .DJUSAR jumped 2.6% after Trump urged Congress on Tuesday to pass a series of smaller, standalone bills that would include a bailout package for the battered airline industry.

“The market is reacting positively to the fact that there is a possibility of targeted stimulus,” said Carlton Neel, chief executive officer of investment research firm Chaikin Analytics in Philadelphia.

Hopes of a new round of fiscal aid had fueled a broad rally in U.S. stocks on Monday. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday also called for more help for businesses and households to keep a nascent economic recovery from faltering.

Minutes of the Fed’s September policy meeting are due later in the day, with investors looking for details on the central bank’s new approach to inflation.

On Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris are also set to square off in their only debate, which comes less than a week after Trump contracted COVID-19.

Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls released on Tuesday showed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden expanding his lead over Trump in battleground Michigan and the two candidates locked in a toss-up race in North Carolina.

“A Biden presidency will probably have even more fiscal stimulus and that could be more positive for smaller businesses, so there’s a chance that small-caps will actually start to outperform versus the big technology companies,” Neel said.

The S&P small- and mid-cap indexes have lagged a rebound in the S&P 500, which was driven by a narrow rally in large-cap technology stocks.

While the benchmark index is up 5% on the year, the small-cap .SPCY and mid-cap .IDX indexes are still down about 11% and 5%, respectively.

At 11:28 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 1.55%, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 1.29% and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 1.34%.

The S&P banking subindex .SPXBK jumped 1.9% as bond prices fell ahead of a $35 billion U.S. 10-year note auction later in the day.

Analysts expect earnings at S&P 500 firms to have dropped about 21% in the third quarter, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Still, the pace of declines is expected to have slowed following a 30.6% slump in the second quarter, when Corporate America took a hit from nationwide lockdowns.

Eli Lilly and Co LLY.N rose 3.4% after saying it had submitted a request to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use of its experimental COVID-19 antibody treatment.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners about 3-to-1 on the NYSE and the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 26 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 84 new highs and eight new lows.