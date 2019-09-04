Wall Street buoyed by China data, Hong Kong and Brexit news

FILE PHOTO: A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., September 3, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes rebounded on Wednesday, after robust economic data from China, easing tensions in Hong Kong and British lawmakers’ approval of a law to delay Brexit provided some optimism to investors worried about global growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 237.45 points, or 0.91%, to 26,355.47, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 31.51 points, or 1.08%, to 2,937.78 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 102.72 points, or 1.3%, to 7,976.88.