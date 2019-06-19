Wall Street climbs after Fed signals potential rate cuts

(Reuters) - Wall Street rose on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, as expected, and signaled potential cuts later this year.

Traders work below a screen showing the Fed rate will remain unchanged on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, U.S., June 19, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Saying it “will act as appropriate to sustain” economic expansion, the central bank signaled rate cuts of as much as half a percentage point over the remainder of 2019.

Buoyed by growing confidence the Fed will cut rates, and by hopes of an end to the U.S.-China trade war, U.S. stocks have climbed in recent weeks. The S&P 500 has gained about 6% in June and is about 1% away from its record high close set in April.

The financial sector was up 0.1%, with bank stocks dipping 0.1%.

All three major indexes rose following the announcement.

At 2:05 p.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.34% at 26,555.01 points, while the S&P 500 was up 0.37% at 2,928.48.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.42% at about 7,985.

The healthcare sector rose 0.8%, helped by gains in UnitedHealth Group Inc, Pfizer Inc and Allergan Plc.

Allergan jumped 5.8% after the drugmaker said its constipation drug, jointly developed with Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc, improved symptoms in patients suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Adobe Inc surged 5.0% after the Photoshop software provider beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit and revenue.

