Wall Street climbs as investors hold out for recovery; Nasdaq at three-month high

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes surged and the Nasdaq hit its highest level in three months on Wednesday as investors clung to hopes of a recovery from a coronavirus-fueled slump amid signs of more stimulus for ailing sectors.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen in the financial district of lower Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The tech-heavy index, now about 5% below its all-time high hit in February, was boosted by Facebook Inc and Amazon.com Inc, which were trading at record levels, as well as Apple Inc.

The S&P 500 was about 12% below its all-time peak and the Dow Jones index was short by 17%.

“It relates to the reopening of the economy... some states are further along than others, but it’s giving a little bit of confidence to the markets,” said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Slatestone Wealth Llc in New York.

“If we can break through the 3,000 level (on the S&P 500) with some conviction, that’s going to be a positive sign, and it’s probably going to draw more money off the sidelines.”

The three indexes have rallied more than 30% from March lows on unprecedented stimulus, but gains have been capped this month as traders digest mixed headlines on progress in developing a coronavirus vaccine.

Moderna Inc’s Chief Executive Officer said a best-case scenario would see them filing for an approval for their potential COVID-19 vaccine by end 2020 or early 2021, days after announcing promising data from a very small early-stage trial.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell have said the government and the central bank were considering more steps to ensure the worst-hit areas of the economy received adequate support.

All eyes are now on the minutes from the Fed’s latest policy meeting expected at 2 p.m. ET or 1800 GMT.

At 11:09 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 381.54 points, or 1.58%, at 24,588.40, the S&P 500 was up 50.62 points, or 1.73%, at 2,973.56. The Nasdaq Composite was up 181.84 points, or 1.98%, at 9,366.95.

Gains were broad-based with the cyclical sectors including industrials, energy and materials posting their biggest percentage gains on hopes of a pick-up in demand.

Home improvement chain Lowe’s Cos Inc rose 0.5% after posting higher quarterly same-store sales.

Analog Devices Inc gained 8.4% after the chipmaker forecast third-quarter profit ahead of expectations.

Target Corp slipped 1.7% after the big box retailer reported a 64% plunge in quarterly profit, pummeled by costs to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

S&P 1500 airlines index gained about 4.1% as Delta Air Lines Inc Chief Executive Officer said he was confident travel will return in the next 12 to 18 months.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 5.50-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 4.85-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 13 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 62 new highs and seven new lows.