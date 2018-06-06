Wall Street gains, boosted by financials

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street indexes rallied on Wednesday with help from financial stocks as investors eyed strong economic data and trade war fears took a back seat while Nasdaq registered its third straight record closing high.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 346.41 points, or 1.4 percent, to 25,146.39, the S&P 500 gained 23.54 points, or 0.86 percent, to 2,772.34 and the Nasdaq Composite added 51.38 points, or 0.67 percent, to 7,689.24.