Wall Street climbs on hopeful coronavirus signs, healthcare lift

FILE PHOTO: The Wall Street sign is pictured at the New York Stock exchange (NYSE) in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

(Reuters) - U.S. stock markets surged on Wednesday as investors were encouraged by hopeful signs about the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, with health insurers getting an additional boost from the announcement that Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders was suspending his campaign.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 779.71 points, or 3.44%, to 23,433.57, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 90.57 points, or 3.41%, to 2,749.98 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 203.64 points, or 2.58%, to 8,090.90.