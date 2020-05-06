Wall Street climbs on hopes of easing restrictions

FILE PHOTO: The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen in the financial district of lower Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, U.S., April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday on hopes of a pickup in business activity with states easing coronavirus-induced curbs, while investors looked past a stunning 20 million plunge in U.S. private payrolls last month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 95.79 points, or 0.40%, at the open to 23,978.88.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 14.70 points, or 0.51%, at 2,883.14. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 65.58 points, or 0.74%, to 8,874.70 at the opening bell.