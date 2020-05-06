Business News
May 6, 2020 / 10:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

Wall Street climbs on hopes of easing restrictions

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen in the financial district of lower Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, U.S., April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday on hopes of a pickup in business activity with states easing coronavirus-induced curbs, while investors looked past a stunning 20 million plunge in U.S. private payrolls last month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 95.79 points, or 0.40%, at the open to 23,978.88.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 14.70 points, or 0.51%, at 2,883.14. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 65.58 points, or 0.74%, to 8,874.70 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below