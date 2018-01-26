Wall St. climbs to new highs on strong Intel, AbbVie earnings

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The latest round of strong earnings reports, including from Intel (INTC.O) and AbbVie (ABBV.N), along with continued weakness in the dollar lifted each of the major Wall Street indexes to closing records on Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 221.23 points, or 0.84 percent, to 26,614.02, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 33.54 points, or 1.18 percent, to 2,872.79 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 94.61 points, or 1.28 percent, to 7,505.77.