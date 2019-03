Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., March 26, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks climbed on Thursday as Treasury yields rose off 15-year lows and as investors were optimistic about the latest meetings on U.S.-China trade.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 91.87 points, or 0.36 percent, to 25,717.46, the S&P 500 gained 10.07 points, or 0.36 percent, to 2,815.44 and the Nasdaq Composite added 25.79 points, or 0.34 percent, to 7,669.17.