NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Monday after the United States and China put their trade differences “on hold” to work on a wider agreement, while sentiment was also boosted by deal activity.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 10, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 298.27 points, or 1.21 percent, to 25,013.36, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 20.04 points, or 0.74 percent, to 2,733.01 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 39.70 points, or 0.54 percent, to 7,394.04.