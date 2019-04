A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Industrials led the S&P 500 and the Dow moderately higher on Thursday in the wake of robust U.S. economic data and a string of healthy corporate earnings reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 110.21 points, or 0.42%, to 26,559.75, the S&P 500 gained 4.64 points, or 0.16%, to 2,905.09 and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.98 points, or 0.02%, to 7,998.06.