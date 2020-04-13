Business News
April 13, 2020 / 10:23 AM / in 15 minutes

Wall Street dips as focus shifts to earnings

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) building is seen in New York City, New York, U.S., June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes fell at the open on Monday after a strong rally last week, with investors bracing for an expected slide in quarterly earnings and signs of the long-term damage of the coronavirus outbreak on Corporate America.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 20.44 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 23,698.93. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 7.36 points, or 0.26%, at 2,782.46, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 25.89 points, or 0.32%, to 8,127.69 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
