Wall Street dips as tariff deadline approaches

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 21, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main stock indexes ended slightly lower on Tuesday, still not far from record highs, as investors awaited concrete news on whether U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports would take effect on Dec. 15, a potential turning point in the two countries’ trade dispute that has convulsed markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 27.33 points, or 0.1%, to 27,882.27, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 3.46 points, or 0.11%, to 3,132.5 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 5.64 points, or 0.07%, to 8,616.18.