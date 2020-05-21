Business News
May 21, 2020 / 10:43 AM / Updated 14 minutes ago

Wall Street dips as trade tensions add to virus woes

1 Min Read

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen in the financial district of lower Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, U.S., April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes edged lower at the open on Thursday as growing Sino-U.S. tensions and mixed retail earnings added to worries about the pace of a recovery from a coronavirus-fueled economic slump.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 11.63 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 24,564.27. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 1.66 points, or 0.06%, at 2,969.95, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 0.59 points, or 0.01%, to 9,375.19 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below