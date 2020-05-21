Wall Street dips as trade tensions add to virus woes

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen in the financial district of lower Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, U.S., April 26, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes edged lower at the open on Thursday as growing Sino-U.S. tensions and mixed retail earnings added to worries about the pace of a recovery from a coronavirus-fueled economic slump.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 11.63 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 24,564.27. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 1.66 points, or 0.06%, at 2,969.95, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 0.59 points, or 0.01%, to 9,375.19 at the opening bell.