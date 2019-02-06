Wall Street dips at open after Trump's speech

FEBRUARY 5, 2019 - WASHINGTON, DC: President Donald Trump delivered the State of the Union address, with Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, at the Capitol in Washington, DC on February 5, 2019. Doug Mills/Pool via REUTERS

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday as investors evaluated developments around U.S.-China trade talks and President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, which offered no specific economic policy initiatives.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 39.95 points, or 0.16 percent, at the open to 25,371.57.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 2.65 points, or 0.10 percent, at 2,735.05. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.64 points, or 0.02 percent, to 7,400.44 at the opening bell.