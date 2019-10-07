Wall Street dips at open as caution sets in ahead of trade talks

FILE PHOTO: A trader walks past a board showing the final trading numbers on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the closing bell in New York, U.S., October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Monday as investors braced for U.S.-China trade talks later in the week, after a rollercoaster start to the month on fears that the world’s largest economy could be sliding into a recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 71.39 points, or 0.27%, at the open to 26,502.33. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 7.78 points, or 0.26%, at 2,944.23. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 26.07 points, or 0.33%, to 7,956.41 at the opening bell.