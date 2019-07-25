Business News
Wall St. dips at open as corporate earnings point to slowing growth

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 24, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Wall Street opened slightly lower on Thursday after a clutch of earnings reports pointed to a slowing global economy, while the European Central Bank opening the door to future interest rate cuts limited losses.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 22.58 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 27,247.39. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 3.30 points, or 0.11%, at 3,016.26. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 26.82 points, or 0.32%, to 8,294.68 at the opening bell.

